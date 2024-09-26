McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $5,160,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price objective (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.36.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

MCK opened at $479.24 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

