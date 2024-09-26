Armor Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Armor Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 11.2% of Armor Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armor Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

