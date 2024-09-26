Axa S.A. Buys 40,333 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,333 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $39,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $105,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,507,000 after buying an additional 504,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.77. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,096. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

