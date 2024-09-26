Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,347 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

