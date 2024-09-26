Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.50% of Cognex worth $40,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

