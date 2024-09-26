Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 67,570 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $236.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $243.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.34 and its 200-day moving average is $217.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.