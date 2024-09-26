Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $15,102,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 772.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.9 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

