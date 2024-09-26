Caxton Associates LP Purchases 179,749 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,749 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

