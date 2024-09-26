Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,517 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $48,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Logitech International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.74 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

