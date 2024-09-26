Axa S.A. Buys 2,026 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $58,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

CRWD opened at $286.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 540.52, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a 200-day moving average of $311.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

