Axa S.A. Purchases 126,323 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

