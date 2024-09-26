Axa S.A. Has $55.11 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.85% of Planet Fitness worth $55,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

