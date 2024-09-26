Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $56,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Cencora Trading Down 0.9 %

Cencora stock opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

