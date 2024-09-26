McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $46,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $300.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,716.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,958 shares of company stock worth $7,032,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.