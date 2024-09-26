Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,093,569 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,137 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $60,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

