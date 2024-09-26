Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $44,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 42.2% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Lam Research by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,369,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $990.00 to $893.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.84.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $803.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $825.01 and a 200 day moving average of $922.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

