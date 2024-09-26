Axa S.A. Buys 650,246 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,246 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont worth $63,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,988,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,774 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $49,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

