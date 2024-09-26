Axa S.A. Acquires 64,017 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,017 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $51,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,877,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $165.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

