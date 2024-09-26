Axa S.A. Purchases 88,667 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $47,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,064,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,832,000 after acquiring an additional 809,149 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,307,000 after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,186,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

