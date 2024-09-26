Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,101 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Synopsys worth $64,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,317 shares of company stock valued at $37,173,297. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $510.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $521.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.62 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

