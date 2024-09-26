Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $22,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $125.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.