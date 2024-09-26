Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 8,009 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $201,294.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $201,294.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,446,091. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.8 %

DRI stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

