Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Raises Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,940 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $500.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is -444.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

