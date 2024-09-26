Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 2,287,570 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287,570 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 8.27% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,923 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 8,483.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 501,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

VTYX stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.37. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

VTYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

