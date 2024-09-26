Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems



Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

