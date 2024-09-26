Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $384,000 Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

