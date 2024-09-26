Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $362,000 in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,749,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 193,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 7.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Radware Stock Down 0.5 %

RDWR opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.