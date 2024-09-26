Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $401,000 Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 297,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Sharecare Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ SHCR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.50.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.
