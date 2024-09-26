Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,858 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.5 %

LBRDK stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

