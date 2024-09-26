Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

