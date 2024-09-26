44,250 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

