Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3 %

Teradyne stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

