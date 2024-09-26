Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 106,548 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,548 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.41.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $143.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.