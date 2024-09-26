Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $682,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in APi Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in APi Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. APi Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

