Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

