4,262 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,479,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,532,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $231.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average is $199.23. The stock has a market cap of $274.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.