Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $2.21 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITCI. Piper Sandler upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

