Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.