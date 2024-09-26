Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $452,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $324.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $333.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.23.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

