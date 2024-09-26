905,630 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Bought by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 905,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $864.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

