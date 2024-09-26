Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.