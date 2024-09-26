Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $109.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 98.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

