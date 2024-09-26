Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,174 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, with a total value of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DAR opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.