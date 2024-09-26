Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

