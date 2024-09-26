Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $621,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 143.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mattel by 14,185.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

