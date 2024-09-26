Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 153 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $3,826,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,257 shares of company stock worth $19,992,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.0 %

TOL opened at $150.29 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $154.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.