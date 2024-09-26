Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,066 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 25,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $169.29 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average of $166.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

