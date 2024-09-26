TrueFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $124.76 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $124.76 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,894,185 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,894,185.2941642 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.1002394 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $19,302,626.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

