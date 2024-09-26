Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.38 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $113.38 million and $8.80 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002098 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.