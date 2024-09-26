Geegoopuzzle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $739,707.37 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00006708 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $652.67 million and $739,707.37 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,869.83 or 1.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008160 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.33883157 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $661,619.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.